WV airports awarded $5.3M for improvements projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than $5.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be split between seven West Virginia airports for improvement projects.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) made the following statement:

“West Virginia airports serve as hubs for economic development and provide visitors with access to our wild and wonderful state. The American Rescue Plan continues to provide much needed relief to West Virginia economic sectors that have been impacted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including our airports and tourism industry. This funding will improve regional airports across the state and spur economic development. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support West Virginia airports.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Individual awards listed below:

$2,199,748 – Tri-State Airport Authority

$1,400,000 – Greenbrier Valley Airport

$606,178 – Logan County Airport Authority

$533,465 – Raleigh County Airport Authority

$211,111 – City of Philippi/Barbour County Airport Authority

$211,111 – Elkins-Randolph County Airport Authority

$166,666 – Benedum Airport Authority

According to Manchin, additional funding from American Rescue Plan ensures the projects will have a 100% federal match.