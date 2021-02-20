WV American Water estimates water restoration by Saturday night in Huntington Area

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As West Virginia American Water works on water outages due to weather, the company estimates water services may be restored by tonight in Huntington, Salt Rock and Lincoln County.

West Virginia American Water says there are water service outages and low water pressure for fewer than 100 customers, including in areas served by booster stations in the following areas:

Briarcliffe

Kiwana Vista (Wildwood)

Lovejoy

Hickory Ridge

West Virginia American Water has generators in transit to address the above locations that are safely accessible at this time. Customers impacted by power outages with water service supplied by generator power may continue to experience sporadic water outage periods as generators are refueled and maintained.

Any questions about water outages can contact West Virginia American Water at 1-(800)-685-8660. Alerts can also be found at the West Virginia American Water alert website.