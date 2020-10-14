WV and 27 states have COVID increases; is this the second wave?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are now 46-hundred active Coronavirus cases in the Mountain State. That is an increase of 267-cases just since yesterday. State health leaders are encouraging more people to go to free testing locations, and to take all the proper precautions when out in public. this could be the beginning of a second national wave of COVID-19.

“The United States is starting to see a rise is the number of daily COVID positive people, starting to see a rise in the number of daily hospitalizations, and that generally portends a rise in the number of deaths,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Covid-19 Czar.

The normal recommendations about wearing face masks, social distancing and washing hands often still apply. Meantime we’ve received complaints from numerous parents that West Virginia students are not having their temperatures taken when they re-enter school. That’s in contrast to Ohio schools where temperature taking is required.

“That’s not a routine recommendation for CDC guidelines. Now a local school can make that decision if they choose to Mark. But it’s not a CDC recommendation,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officers.

Also today Governor Justice issued a one-million dollar check, to be split by West Virginia’s two largest food banks, so more people in need can be fed during the pandemic.

“State health officials announced another disturbing trend for COVID-19. There is a sharp increase in cases being spread at small family gatherings. They are urging people not to let their guard down, and take more precautions as we head into the fall and winter holiday seasons,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

