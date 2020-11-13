WV approves medical cannabis processors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis has announced the applicants who are receiving medical cannabis processor permits.

The companies will be able to rpocess medical cannabis plant material into products allowed by law and then sell them to permitted dispensaries where certified patients can purchase them.

Through the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act, West Virginians with a serious medical condition are able to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use.

The products can be legally purchased by certified patients in a pill; oil; topical forms such as gels, creams or ointments; forms medically appropriate to be administered by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

Permit recipients are:

Trulieve WV, Inc. in Huntington

Harvest Care Medical, LLC in Bridgeport

Buckhannon WV Processing, LLC in Buckhannon

Holistic WV Farms I, LLC in Beaver

Verano WV, LLC in Beaver

Columbia Care WV, LLC in Falling Waters

Tariff Labs, LLC in Left Hand

Armory Pharmaceutical, Inc. in Buckhannon

Mountaineer Integrated Care, Inc. in Fort Ashby

V3 WV GP, LLC in Maxwelton

“This is an important step to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to residents with serious medical conditions while also generating economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.

The OMC says it will now move forward with scoring dispensary applications, the last step in the competitive permitting phase of West Virginia’s new medical cannabis industry. Once all steps are in place, the OMC will begin issuing patient cards in spring 2021.