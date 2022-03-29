CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Office announced in a press release that he joined a multistate lawsuit against the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

“I oppose such broad overreaching mandates on airplanes and in other public transportation,” Attorney General Morrisey said in the release. “We must fight back against efforts to deprive citizens of their freedoms.”

The lawsuit states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shut down the U.S. cruise industry, prohibited evictions, and made travelers wear masks. The Supreme Court already invalidated the eviction moratorium while another federal court enjoined the cruise industry restrictions.

The mask mandate limits mask removal to brief periods, such as while eating or drinking.

Mandate violators can face criminal penalties, although the CDC said it does not plan to solely rely on legal penalties because it expects widespread voluntary compliance.

The lawsuit aims to rule the mandate unlawful and set it aside.

According to the complaint, the mandate is unlawful because it surpasses the CDC’s authority, amounts to “arbitrary and capricious” agency action, and violates laws requiring notice and comment on certain rules.

The travel mask mandate was established shortly after President Joe Biden took office and has been extended several times.

The CDC has not “allowed for public comment on the mandate more than 13 months after its issuance – and has not updated its mask mandate since Feb. 1, 2021,” according to Attorney General Morrisey’s Office.

Attorney General Morrisey joined the lawsuit with colleagues in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah.