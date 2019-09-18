WV Attorney General Morrisey sues Johnson & Johnson over surgical mesh

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has filed a suit against Johnson & Johnson and subsidiary companies Ethicon Inc. and Ethicon US, LLC. Morrisey claims the company was deceptive while marketing their surgical mesh devices.

The Attorney General says they not only misrepresented the effectiveness of the device but also the risks that come with it.

“Misrepresenting any product’s safety is unlawful and can have dire effects on consumers,” said Morrisey. “When medical products are marketed in an improper manner, it can put consumers’ health at risk.”

West Virginia joins California, Mississippi, Kentucky and Washington who have similar lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson for the mesh.