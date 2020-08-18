WV Attorney General sues Walmart, CVS over opioid distribution

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed lawsuits today against Walmart and CVS for allegedly helping create the opioid epidemic in the Mountain State.
According to the lawsuits, Walmart and CVS allegedly supplied more opioids to their retail pharmacies than needed to meet a legitimate market. Morrisey says the companies also allegedly ordered additional pills from other distributors to fulfill demand.
“We must hold everyone accountable for the roles they played in the opioid epidemic and continue to push toward solutions that go after the root cause of the problem,”West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
According to Morrisey, Walmart and CVS were each among the state’s top 10 opioid distributors from 2006 to 2014.
The lawsuits allege Walmart and CVS knowingly continued to sell, ship and profit from the highly dangerous and addictive prescription painkillers, violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act and caused a public nuisance.
