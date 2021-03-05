WV Attorney General to hold ‘mobile office’ events to reach consumers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that a representative from his office will meet with residents in the Metro Valley to discuss consumer-related issues and answer general questions during the month of March.



“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

The events will be hosted by Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist, and they will be held at the following times and locations:

March 23: Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne

March 30: Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Putnam County Public Library, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane

For more information, attendees are encouraged to contact Adams at 304-989-3506.