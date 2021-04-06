WV awarded grants to provide affordable housing, address homelessness

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is getting three awards worth more than a total of $3 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, say the $3,302,454 will go toward creating and providing quality, affordable housing and addressing homelessness across West Virginia.

“Many of our fellow West Virginians are currently experiencing homelessness, including children and families, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened this heartbreaking issue. I am pleased HUD is investing in several programs to address homelessness and provide affordable housing across the Mountain State,” said Manchin. “The funds awarded to the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority will help people experiencing homelessness get back on their feet and help our children and youth currently experiencing homelessness. I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to help address homelessness and will fight for every West Virginian to have a roof over their head.”

The senators say individual awards include:

Housing Trust Fund will provide grants to states to produce and preserve affordable housing for extremely low and very-low-income households. $3,101,884 – West Virginia

will provide grants to states to produce and preserve affordable housing for extremely low and very-low-income households. Resident Opportunities & Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) Grant Program will provide supportive services, empowerment activities and assistance in becoming economically self-sufficient to public housing residents. $194,411 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority

will provide supportive services, empowerment activities and assistance in becoming economically self-sufficient to public housing residents. Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative will provide local, cross-collaboration efforts to prevent and end homelessness among youth who have a current or prior history of child welfare. $6,159 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority

will provide local, cross-collaboration efforts to prevent and end homelessness among youth who have a current or prior history of child welfare.

“Providing access to affordable housing for West Virginians who have fallen on tough times is an essential part of our public housing sectors, making this funding from HUD welcome news. I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to advocate for support like this to West Virginians who need it most,” Capito said.