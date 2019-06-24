West Virginia bill would create more recovery beds

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — House Bill 146 passed unanimously through the House of Delegates earlier last week, and now the Senate may take it up when they reconvene Monday evening.

House Bill 146 would allow the already established Ryan Brown Fund to include funding for more beds and long-term recovery housing.

The Ryan Brown Fund is aptly named for Ryan Brown, a Charleston man who fatally overdosed more than 5 years ago. Since then his parents, CeCe and Bobby Brown, have made it a mission to make sure no other parents feel the same loss.

“When Ryan died, he was on a waiting list for two different programs,” Cece told WOWK 13 News. “A lot of people don’t realize with addiction, that it may take more than 28 days that was the case with Ryan. He just needed more time.”

The Browns spend much of their time running their organization, Ryan’s Hope, named after their son.

“This needs to be a story of hope,” said Brown. “We can change our path and we can make a difference and that is exactly what we want to do.”

The organization is already hard at work planning their fourth annual opioid awareness event. This year’s event, “Hope is in the Air,” will be held on August 24, 2019 on the grounds of the Capitol. To learn more about the organization and their event click here.