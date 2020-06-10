WV Board of Education votes to keep Burch state superintendent

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) − The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to continue W. Clayton Burch’s employment as the State Superintendent of Schools.
The decision comes following the board’s search for a superintendent after former superintendent Dr. Steven L. Paine announced his retirement in February. Burch was sworn in as West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools effective February 21, 2020.
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee released a statement commending the decision.
“WVEA applauds the WV State Board of Education for the hiring of Clayton Burch as the new StateWest Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee
Superintendent of Schools. Each of the three finalists for the job were extremely qualified and each has excelled throughout their careers. It is clear the finalists were all advocates for our public schools, our education employees and our students.
Superintendent Burch has held numerous positions in the Department of Education and has done a tremendous job while in the role of interim superintendent leading our schools, employees and students through the coronavirus pandemic.
WVEA has a long history of working with Superintendent Burch as we strive to improve our schools and advocate for the needs of employees and students. Superintendent Burch’s door has always been open, and he listens to the concerns of those who work in our public schools.
We look forward to continuing to work with him as preparations are being made for school this fall.”
