CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Book Festival is officially underway at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The event is hosting several workshops and seminars as well as book signings with authors. Author Elin Hilderbrand headlined Friday’s events with a book signing this evening. Saturday’s events will feature authors Marc Brown, V.E. Schwab, CJ Box, Charlie Ryan and Mitch Evans as well as a performance from Bright Star Touring Theater with “A Tell-Tale Tale: The Stories and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe” and a program with Dr. Philip Hatfield on “The Other Feud: William Anderson ‘Devil Anse’ Hatfield in the Civil War.”

Saturday will also feature the festival’s used book sale and several activities for kids.

The event’s return is made possible with the help of local libraries who say they are excited to see the festival come back this year.

We’re really excited to be back this year,” said Brittany Addis, the branch manager of the Kanawha County Public Library’s Cross Lanes Branch. “This is our first in-person festival in three years. We did do a virtual event last year, but there’s nothing that really compares to an in-person event. Whether you want to come to the different programs or if you want to hear some of our big authors come in. Yeah, this might be the only chance you have to hear some of these You know, New York Times best selling authors in West Virginia.

Check out a full list of events for the festival here.