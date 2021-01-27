WV bottom of the barrel for ‘best state to retire’

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — Other than WHEN you should retire, some folks are asking WHERE.

Maybe you want to get the most bang for your buck, good healthcare, or just get away. Well, WalletHub asked what’s the best state to call home?

We’re not in the top 10, or 20, and don’t hold your breath for 30. West Virginia ranks 44th out of 50 for the best states to retire in.

It’s no surprise Florida is top of the list… But I guess the mountain state’s mountains are not part of the 45 key metrics. And the financial expert 7NEWS talked to isn’t buying it.

I’d like to start with a word new to many of our viewers. It’s called ‘clickbait’. Pete Holloway, Senior Vice President/Financial Advisor at Hazlett Burt & Watson, Inc.

While we’re in the middle in terms of affordability, West Virginia is ranked dead last for health care in the study. But is that the whole picture?

People typically retire to places that they like. And they look at things like; Is there a beach nearby? Golf course, skiing, whatever. And they also look at the cost of living, home prices, educational resources, safety and so forth. The study looked at things that I don’t think many people look into when they’re looking for a place to retire. For instance; the percentage of those over 65 who have inadequate sleep. Pete Holloway, Senior Vice President/Financial Advisor at Hazlett Burt & Watson, Inc.

Beware of bias: Holloway says outsiders project a bad rap on folks around here, he coined ‘Appalachianism’.

So, what makes us shine?… A gold-plated capitol to start… Canaan Valley, Blackwater Falls, Dolly Sods all in a 20-mile radius. If you want to live retirement with a bucket list mentality… our white-water rafting draws people from around the country.

And from Morgantown, Wheeling, you can reach Pittsburgh International Airport in a short drive… without city stressors.

Would you rather work in an expensive condo with traffic issues, and crowding issues and so forth, or sell it and buy a terrific house in this state, have cash leftover, and a much, much nicer view? Pete Holloway, Senior Vice President/Financial Advisor at Hazlett Burt & Watson, Inc.

Maybe it’s about shaking the stereotype…Or applying some bias of our own. I mean, we must live in the state for some reason.

You would not be living in that city if you didn’t like it. So, spread the word. Who knows? All we need is a couple big-hitter retirees here and this state could really turn around. Pete Holloway, Senior Vice President/Financial Advisor at Hazlett Burt & Watson, Inc.

