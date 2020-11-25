WV breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting another spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with at least 47 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

The new hospitalizations bring the state to 510 people currently in the hospital fighting the virus as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, the first time the number has gone above 500 people.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia as of Wednesay, Nov. 25, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

The WV DHHR also says 13 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number to 695 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old female from Cabell County, a 97-year-old female from Mineral County, a 73-year-old male from Mineral County, an 84-year-old female from Harrison County, an 80-year-old female from Mineral County, a 68-year-old male from Marshall County, a 76-year-old male from Marshall County, a 95-year-old male from Marshall County, an 86-year-old female from Marshall County, an 83-year-old male from Marshall County, a 94-year-old female from Marshall County, a 93-year-old female from Marshall County, and an 80-year-old male from Cabell County.

As of 10 a.m. Nov. 25, 967 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Mountain State. The WV DHHR has reported a total of 43,050 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 14,283 remain active and 28,072 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia as of Wednesay, Nov. 25, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

The state has received a total of 1,063,597 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, according to the WV DHHR, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.81%. The state’s current cumulative percent positivity rate is 3.53%.

The WV DHHR’s County Alert System map shows Mineral, Marshall, Wirt and Wyoming counties in the red. Mingo, Boone, Putnam, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Ritchie, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Barbour, Grant, Hampshire, Berkeley and Jefferson counties are orange. 10 counties are gold, 12 are yellow and 14 are green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (375), Berkeley (2,874), Boone (603), Braxton (104), Brooke (587), Cabell (2,695), Calhoun (63), Clay (107), Doddridge (112), Fayette (1,076), Gilmer (196), Grant (310), Greenbrier (414), Hampshire (295), Hancock (591), Hardy (227), Harrison (1,200), Jackson (680), Jefferson (1,233), Kanawha (5,400), Lewis (228), Lincoln (401), Logan (1,015), Marion (776), Marshall (1,080), Mason (383), McDowell (600), Mercer (1,264), Mineral (1,084), Mingo (947), Monongalia (3,143), Monroe (352), Morgan (245), Nicholas (315), Ohio (1,403), Pendleton (101), Pleasants (84), Pocahontas (115), Preston (505), Putnam (1,776), Raleigh (1,465), Randolph (660), Ritchie (139), Roane (158), Summers (260), Taylor (290), Tucker (117), Tyler (132), Upshur (462), Wayne (949), Webster (54), Wetzel (381), Wirt (94), Wood (2,281), Wyoming (649).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Lincoln Plaza, Food Fair, West Hamlin, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike US Route 119 South, Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parkersburg High School, 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com)