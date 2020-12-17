WV breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has set a new record number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, with 1,636 new cases reported as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. The state’s previous record was set Saturday, Dec. 11.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is also reporting 32 more West Virginians have died with COVID-19, including a 100-year-old and a 105-year old.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 98-year-old female from Barbour County, a 78-year-old male from Barbour County, an 81-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 92-year-old female from Brooke County, a 105-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 57-year-old female from Ohio County, a 70-year-old female from Marshall County, an 84-year-old male from Boone County, a 92-year-old female from Ohio County, an 85-year-old male from Preston County, an 89-year-old female from Marshall County, a 100-year-old female from Boone County, a 74-year-old female from Wood County, a 92-year-old female from Brooke County, an 81-year-old male from Brooke County, an 80-year-old male from Marshall County, a 75-year-old female from Hardy County, a 76-year-old male from Mercer County, a 71-year-old male from Lewis County, an 85-year-old female from Preston County, a 92-year-old female from Brooke County, a 76-year-old male from Mercer County, a 59-year-old female from Harrison County, a 66-year-old female from Wood County, a 61-year-old male from Wood County, a 76-year-old male from Tucker County, a 60-year-old female from Barbour County, a 93-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year-old female from Raleigh County, and an 81-year-old male from Raleigh County.

WV COVID-19 data as of Dec. 17, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The new cases and deaths bring the Mountain State to a total of 68,485 cases and 1,071 deaths throughout the pandemic. 21,832 cases remain active, 781 West Virginians are currently in the hospital and 45,582 people in the state have recovered.

The state’s daily percent positivity rate is 8.13% , and the cumulative rate is 4.23%

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 17 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Forty-three of the state’s counties are either in red or orange on the state’s County Alert System map. Red counties include Boone, Wayne, Mason, Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Monongalia, Preston Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan and Berkeley counties.

The map lists Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Webster, Jefferson, Jackson, Wirt, Gilmer, Doddridge, Harrison, Taylor, Marion, Wetzel and Marshall counties in orange. Nine counties are gold and three are yellow.

Only McDowell County is green according to the map.

Cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (577), Berkeley (4,916), Boone (859), Braxton (190), Brooke (1,083), Cabell (4,221), Calhoun (112), Clay (216), Doddridge (183), Fayette (1,429), Gilmer (262), Grant (624), Greenbrier (1025), Hampshire (724), Hancock (1,441), Hardy (578), Harrison (2,205), Jackson (949), Jefferson (1,961), Kanawha (7,412), Lewis (369), Lincoln (596), Logan (1,292), Marion (1,347), Marshall (1,724), Mason (856), McDowell (773), Mercer (2,006), Mineral (1,941), Mingo (1,172), Monongalia (4,422), Monroe (505), Morgan (499), Nicholas (529), Ohio (2,102), Pendleton (202), Pleasants (228), Pocahontas (304), Preston (1,188), Putnam (2,560), Raleigh (2,212), Randolph (969), Ritchie (272), Roane (248), Summers (343), Taylor (530), Tucker (252), Tyler (254), Upshur (675), Wayne (1,417), Webster (114), Wetzel (549), Wirt (167), Wood (3,913), Wyoming (988).

The WV DHHR days free COVID-19 testing events are scheduled for today, Thursday, Dec. 17, in the following locations:

Berkeley County

1:00 PM-5:00PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV 26704

Hardy County

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Avenue, Williamson, WV 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV

Additional testing will be available Friday, Dec. 18 in Berkeley, Brooke, Grant, Harrison, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.