WV breaks record of daily COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the second day in a week, health officials are reporting a record number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Mountain State, bringing the total to 901 deaths. The previous record was set Saturday, Dec. 5 with 30 confirmed deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources say 31 more West Virginians have died due to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old male from Wayne County, an 87-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 79-year-old female from Mineral County, a 54-year-old male from Mineral County, a 64-year-old male from Mineral County, an 83-year-old female from Mineral County, a 94-year-old female from Mineral County, a 64-year-old female from Mineral County, a 76-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old female from Ohio County, an 89-year-old male from Ohio County, an 85-year-old male from Ohio County, a 90-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old female from Marshall County, a 71-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 49-year-old male from Mercer County, an 87-year-old female from Gilmer County, an 89-year-old female from Putnam County, an 80-year-old male from Putnam County, a 72-year-old male from Wood County, a 59-year-old male from Wood County, an 88-year-old male from Hancock County, a 73-year-old male from Hardy County, a 90-year-old female from Mercer County, a 65-year-old male from Mercer County, an 88-year-old male from Mercer County, a 74-year-old female from Ritchie County, and a 78-year-old male from Wood County.

WV COVID-19 data as of Dec. 9, 2020 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, the WV DHHR reports 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest single day total since the pandemic began. The record number of cases was broken twice this past weekend, with 1,400 cases reported Saturday, and then 1,425 cases reported Sunday.

The new cases bring the Mountain State to a total of 58,462 cases throughout the pandemic. The WV DHHR says 20,059 of those cases remain active. 650 West Virginians are currently hospitalized due to the virus, and 180 patients are in the ICU with 77 on a ventilator.

The state has received 1,250,368 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 6.59% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 3.95%. At least 37,502 West Virginians have recovered from their illness.

WV County Alert System Map for Dec. 9, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, the 14 counties currently in red are Boone, Wyoming, Mingo, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Wirt, Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Grant, Mineral, Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

Wayne, Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Clay, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas, Calhoun, Ritchie, Pleasants, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Monongalia, Preston, Barbour, Ohio, Hardy, Morgan and Jefferson counties are orange. Gold counties include Marion, Harrison, Gilmer, Roane and Greenbrier. Eight counties are yellow and six are listed as green.

The total number of confirmed cases per county includes:

Barbour (540), Berkeley (4,122), Boone (753), Braxton (154), Brooke (891), Cabell (3,581), Calhoun (92), Clay (170), Doddridge (152), Fayette (1,284), Gilmer (228), Grant (520), Greenbrier (721), Hampshire (516), Hancock (1,085), Hardy (441), Harrison (1,794), Jackson (834), Jefferson (1,677), Kanawha (6,599), Lewis (298), Lincoln (507), Logan (1,169), Marion (1,127), Marshall (1,570), Mason (705), McDowell (700), Mercer (1,617), Mineral (1,733), Mingo (1,075), Monongalia (3,796), Monroe (438), Morgan (387), Nicholas (455), Ohio (1,873), Pendleton (147), Pleasants (139), Pocahontas (281), Preston (903), Putnam (2,353), Raleigh (1,894), Randolph (837), Ritchie (219), Roane (223), Summers (307), Taylor (447), Tucker (207), Tyler (194), Upshur (587), Wayne (1,238), Webster (94), Wetzel (489), Wirt (144), Wood (3,248), Wyoming (907).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing will be available today in the following locations:

December 9, 2020

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Follansbee Community Center, 1425 Main Street, Follansbee, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex (School at Mt. Storm), 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, New Haven Community Center, Layne Street, New Haven, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Magic Mart, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

The WV DHHR says testing will also be held on Thursday, Dec. 10 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Pocahontas, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

For more on free COVID-19 testing, visit the WV DHHR website.