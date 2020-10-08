WV Bureau for Children and Families creates unit to help find missing youth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is adding a new unit to its Bureau for Children and Families.

The Child Locator Unit will consist of three staff members dedicated to reports of missing foster youth and locating them. The unit was created during the 2020 legilsative session.

“Children who enter the foster care system, particularly at age 12 or older, may have endured higher levels of instability, abuse and neglect, factors which heighten the risk of running away,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “This unit places a critical focus on runaway foster care youth and will work collaboratively with state and federal partners, as well as the assigned child welfare worker, to ensure a coordinated search and recovery effort.”

The WV DHHR says when a foster child is determined missing, a child locator will begin gathering information about the youth and the circumstances leading to when they went missing. When missing foster children are found, officials say the child locators will conduct an interview to understand why the child chose to run away and their experiences while on the run.

This unit is expected to be fully operational by January 2021, according to the WV DHHR.

