WV Capitol employee struck by fallen concrete

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An employee at the West Virginia State Capitol Building was struck by a piece of concrete that fell through the ceiling this morning, March 26.

The General Services Division says a piece of concrete gave way from above the ceiling of a state office located within the main capitol building. According to officials, the concrete sits between the ceiling and the risers that hold the capitol’s north steps.

The piece of concrete that fell through the suspended ceiling and struck the employee was approximately 1.25 inches thick. There is no word on the employee’s condition at this time.

According to the General Services Division, structural engineers will be onsite Monday morning for a full investigation and to plan any remedial action that may be required. They say safety is of the “utmost concern.”