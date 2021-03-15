Countdown to Tax Day
WV caretaker charged with credit card fraud

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Facebook

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Saturday, Boon County Deputies arrested 41-year-old Carrie Graley Dolin of Madison on charges of illegally using credit cards which belonged to a family she was helping to care for.

According to police, the victim was physically incapacitated because of advanced cancer, and the defendant allegedly charged around $7,000 worth of personal items in less than a month.

She was charged with eight counts of Fraudulent Use of an Access Device (also known as credit card fraud) and one count of Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Adult. More charges are thought to be forthcoming as this is still an ongoing case.

