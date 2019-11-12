WV CHIP adds services to aid pregnant women

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — New health plans are now in place to help better aid pregnant women. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP) added coverage for maternity services.

People who are eligible for this program are current WVCHIP members and newly pregnant women over the age of 19. According to the release a single mother will have to make at least $25,000 a year to qualify for these services. Or they will have to be between 185% and 300% of the Federal Poverty Level. Addition information about income and how you can see if you qualify for these services can be found on the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program’s website.

Maternity services include medical, pharmacy, dental, vision, and more. The mother will still be eligible for services up to three months after delivery, and the newborn will be eligible for up to a year after birth.

“Maternity services can reduce the risk of pregnancy complications and are important to the health of the mother and the baby,” stated WVCHIP Executive Director Jean Kranz.

Paper applications can be submitted to the DHHR county offices or you can fill them out online on WV inROADS’s website. WV CHIP encourages people to apply if they believe they are eligible. For the Federal Poverty Level 2019 guidelines list, you can visit the Office of Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation’s website.