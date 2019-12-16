WV Clean Drinking Water Act to be introduced during legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- The movie “Dark Waters” is making waves from Washington D.C. to Charleston, WV. The film depicts the true events surrounding Parkersburg and the chemicals released into their water by DuPont. Now, lawmakers in the Mountain State are working on the West Virginia Clean Drinking Water Act to try and prevent something like that from happening again.

“We owe it to the people who were sickened, and to the family members of those who were killed, to properly regulate these toxic chemicals,” said Del. Evan Hansen, (D) Monongalia.

The bill will try to reduce harmful toxins in drinking water and avoid future lawsuits like in Parkersburg. The second part of the bill will require the development of clean drinking water standards that public systems would need to meet.

Delegates have also pledged to re-introduce an amendment to the Bill of Rights in West Virginia’s Constitution that would say people have a right to clean air and pure drinking water.