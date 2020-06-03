WV communities receive funding for broadband, water and sewer projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $13,844,958 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds is being dedicated to various water/sewer and broadband infrastructure projects across West Virginia.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch held a virtual ceremony today, June 3, 2020, to award the 17 grants.

“The multiplier effect of that $13.8 million becomes lots and lots of dollars and so we’re really happy to be able to do this today,” Justice says. “It gives us the opportunity to make everyday life better for countless West Virginians in many ways.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides CDBG funds to West Virginia each year. The funds are managed by the Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office.

The governor’s office says nearly 10,000 West Virginians will benefit from the more than $11.1 million awarded for water and sewer projects in various counties and municipalities. More than $2.7 million will go toward broadband projects across nine counties.

Funding will go to the following water and sewer projects:

The Town of Hinton in Summers County will receive $1,500,00 for its Sewer CSO Abatement -Phase I project.

in Summers County will receive $1,500,00 for its Sewer CSO Abatement -Phase I project. The Jackson County Commission will receive $1,464,800 for its Southern Jackson PSD Water Extension project.

will receive $1,464,800 for its Southern Jackson PSD Water Extension project. The Nicholas County Commission will receive $1,055,000 for its Mill Creek Water Extension project.

will receive $1,055,000 for its Mill Creek Water Extension project. The Town of Rainelle in Greenbrier County will receive $1,500,000 for its Water Storage Facilities Upgrade project.

in Greenbrier County will receive $1,500,000 for its Water Storage Facilities Upgrade project. The Town of Rivesville in Marion County will receive $1,500,000 for its Fairmont to Rivesville Water Supply Line Repair and Replacement project.

in Marion County will receive $1,500,000 for its Fairmont to Rivesville Water Supply Line Repair and Replacement project. The Town of Union in Monroe County will receive $1,121,000 for its Union Pickaway Waterline Extension project

in Monroe County will receive $1,121,000 for its Union Pickaway Waterline Extension project The Webster County Commission will receive $1,500,000 for its Wastewater Collection/Treatment System Upgrade project.

will receive $1,500,000 for its Wastewater Collection/Treatment System Upgrade project. The Wyoming County Commission will receive $1,500,000 for its Coal Mountain Waterline Extension project.

Funding has been awarded for the following broadband projects:

The Berkeley County Commission will receive $50,000 for broadband planning.

will receive $50,000 for broadband planning. The Clay County Commission will receive $150,000 for its Clay County Phased Broadband Design project.

will receive $150,000 for its Clay County Phased Broadband Design project. The Greenbrier County Commission will receive $583,000 for its Quinwood Area Broadband Development Project.

will receive $583,000 for its Quinwood Area Broadband Development Project. The Lincoln County Commission will receive $50,000 for broadband planning.

will receive $50,000 for broadband planning. The Logan County Commission will receive $50,000 for broadband planning.

will receive $50,000 for broadband planning. The Town of Meadow Bridge in Fayette County will receive $906,600 for its Meadow Bridge Municipal Broadband Design project.

in Fayette County will receive for its Meadow Bridge Municipal Broadband Design project. The Monroe County Commission will receive $50,059 for its Keenan-Doss Shaver Broadband Expansion project.

will receive $50,059 for its Keenan-Doss Shaver Broadband Expansion project. The Raleigh County Commission will receive $643,999 for its Raleigh County Memorial Airport Industrial Park Broadband Project.

will receive $643,999 for its Raleigh County Memorial Airport Industrial Park Broadband Project. The Summers County Commission will receive $220,500 for its Talcott Broadband Expansion project.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories