WV confirms 116th COVID-19 death, more than 150 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting another COVID-19 death in the Mountain State as cases of the virus rise by more than 150 this morning.

DHHR confirms the death of a 98-year old male from Raleigh County.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, the WV DHHR says the state has received 281,451 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 156 new cases reported this morning for a total of 6,578 cases, of which are probable. The total includes 1,712 active cases, 102 current hospitalizations, 4,750 recoveries and 116 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (620/22), Boone (75/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (59/1), Cabell (303/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (125/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (66/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (71/0), Hancock (93/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (178/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (282/5), Kanawha (776/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (59/0), Logan (131/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (120/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (25/1), Mercer (136/0), Mineral (105/2), Mingo (115/2), Monongalia (869/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (31/1), Ohio (246/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (157/1), Raleigh (159/5), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (177/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (220/11), Wyoming (21/0).

