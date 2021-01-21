WV confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, fewer than 1,000 new cases

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say 14 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the Mountain State to 1,849.

The West Virginia Department of Heatlh and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old female from Wood County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year-old male from Cabell County, a 66-year-old male from Mercer County, an 81-year-old male from Doddridge County, a 65-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old male from Harrison County, a 74-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Wood County, a 36-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Wood County, an 84-year-old male from Cabell County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 58-year-old female from Hancock County.

The WV DHHR says one of the 21 deaths reported Wednesday, Jan. 20, a 75-year-old male from Pleasants County, has been determined to be a duplicate and has been removed from the total count.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia as of Jan. 21, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia is also reporting 940 new COVID-19 cases, with a daily percent positivity rate of 5.25% and a cumulative rate of 5.52%. According to the WV DHHR, of the 1,801,381 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, the state has recorded a total of 112,617 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.

Vaccine information in West Virginia as of Jan. 21, 2021 (Photo Courtesy : WV DHHR)

The number of active cases in the state continues to drop, with 25,737 active cases as of Thursday, Jan. 21. Of those cases 638 West Virginians are currently hospitalized and 167 patients are in the ICU. The WV DHHR says 88 people are on a ventilator, up from the 79 reported Wednesday.

County Alert System map for West Virginia as of Jan. 21, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 32,122 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 137,068 people in the Mountain State have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The County Alert System Map shows 15 counties in red as of Thursday. Those counties are Mingo, Boone, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Hardy, Berkeley, Preston, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler Doddridge, Ritchie and Wirt.

Mercer, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Webster, Taylor and Randolph counties are in gold and Mineral, Monongalia, McDowell and Lewis are yellow and Tucker County is in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,030), Berkeley (8,289), Boone (1,338), Braxton (718), Brooke (1,811), Cabell (6,604), Calhoun (194), Clay (310), Doddridge (375), Fayette (2,218), Gilmer (542), Grant (936), Greenbrier (2,100), Hampshire (1,278), Hancock (2,360), Hardy (1,119), Harrison (4,157), Jackson (1,526), Jefferson (3,072), Kanawha (10,483), Lewis (746), Lincoln (1,065), Logan (2,169), Marion (3,023), Marshall (2,612), Mason (1,432), McDowell (1,166), Mercer (3,754), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,803), Monongalia (6,648), Monroe (839), Morgan (833), Nicholas (966), Ohio (3,180), Pendleton (505), Pleasants (734), Pocahontas (529), Preston (2,305), Putnam (3,588), Raleigh (3,797), Randolph (2,032), Ritchie (516), Roane (421), Summers (642), Taylor (932), Tucker (427), Tyler (522), Upshur (1,333), Wayne (2,157), Webster (225), Wetzel (930), Wirt (305), Wood (6,227), Wyoming (1,457).

For information on free COVID-19 testing is as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR Website.