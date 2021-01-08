WV confirms 36 new COVID-19 deaths, active cases reach new record

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say 36 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the state is reporting a record number of more than 28,000 active cases of the virus.

The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 54-year-old male from Mason County, an 86-year-old male from Gilmer County, a 74-year-old female from Preston County, a 70-year-old female from Brooke County, a 79-year-old male from Brooke County, a 75-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 68-year-old male from Ohio County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, an 86-year-old female from Logan County, a 51-year-old male from Logan County, a 92-year-old female from Putnam County, a 71-year-old male from Brooke County, an 87-year-old male from Wood County, an 89-year-old male from Marshall County, a 53-year-old female from Cabell County, an 89-year-old female from Brooke County, a 75-year-old female from Logan County, an 86-year-old female from Hancock County, a 95-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 49-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old female from Mercer County, a 99-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 92-year-old female from Ohio County, an 82-year-old female from Mercer County, a 100-year-old female from Brooke County, an 84-year-old male from Mineral County, a 75-year-old male from Harrison County, an 89-year-old female from Cabell County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old female from Brooke County, an 81-year-old female from Brooke County, a 63-year-old female from Putnam County, an 83-year-old male from Greenbrier County, an 84-year-old female from Gilmer County, and a 92-year-old male from Brooke County.

WV COVID-19 data for Jan. 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 1,869 new cases bring the state to a record-breaking 28,189 active COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8. The state has recorded a total of 97,898 cases throughout the pandemic and 68,155 West Virginians have recovered.

The state has received a total of 1,610,917 confirmatory laboratory results with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.72% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 5.25%. The state has administered 77,156 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the WV DHHR, 787 West Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19, with 208 people in the ICU and 102 on ventilators.

More states are going from red to orange on the County Alert System map, and Clay County has moved back to gold. Counties in orange include McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, Mason, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Summers, Roane, Calhoun, Lewis, Randolph and Tucker counties. The remaining 41 counties are red.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (954), Berkeley (7,116), Boone (1,166), Braxton (603), Brooke (1,603), Cabell (5,879), Calhoun (163), Clay (278), Doddridge (296), Fayette (1,970), Gilmer (468), Grant (851), Greenbrier (1,761), Hampshire (1,119), Hancock (2,126), Hardy (903), Harrison (3,513), Jackson (1,328), Jefferson (2,696), Kanawha (9,466), Lewis (632), Lincoln (887), Logan (1,882), Marion (2,331), Marshall (2,318), Mason (1,164), McDowell (1,067), Mercer (3,316), Mineral (2,229), Mingo (1,606), Monongalia (5,925), Monroe (722), Morgan (725), Nicholas (793), Ohio (2,780), Pendleton (384), Pleasants (676), Pocahontas (405), Preston (1,932), Putnam (3,243), Raleigh (3,153), Randolph (1,365), Ritchie (427), Roane (343), Summers (532), Taylor (806), Tucker (399), Tyler (431), Upshur (1,153), Wayne (1,906), Webster (185), Wetzel (791), Wirt (251), Wood (5,598), Wyoming (1,282).

