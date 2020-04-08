WV confirms 483 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on April 8, there have been 12,859 residents tested for COVID-19, with 483 positive, 12,376 negative and four deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Officials say delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Confirmed cases per county include four in Barbour, 73 in Berkeley, one in Boone, one in Braxton, one in Brooke, 13 in Cabell, one in Fayette, three in Greenbrier, two in Hampshire, seven in Hancock, two in Hardy, 29 in Harrison, 19 in Jackson, 40 in Jefferson, 70 in Kanawha, one in Lewis, eight in Logan, 29 in Marion, five in Marshall, six in Mason, three in McDowell, six in Mercer, three in Mineral, 73 in Monongalia, four in Morgan, two in Nicholas, 19 in Ohio, one in Pendleton, one in Pleasants, six in Preston, 10 in Putnam, five in Raleigh, three in Randolph, two in Roane, five in Taylor, three in Tucker, one in Tyler, two in Upshur, three in Wetzel, one in Wirt, 14 in Wood and one in Wyoming.

