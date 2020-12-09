Coronavirus Updates
WV confirms 5th inmate COVID-19 death

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice confirmed the state’s fifth inmate death related to COVID-19.

Justice says the inmate was a 54-year-old male in Mount Olive Correctional Facility. Justice says the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed the inmate died Sept. 13 in a hospital and had underlying health conditions.

There are 321 active COVID-19 cases among inmates, according to Justice. He says the Northern Correctional Facility and adjoining regional jail account for 288 of those cases.

The state is reporting 78 active staff cases.

