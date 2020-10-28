WV confirms four new COVID-19 deaths, second county goes red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say four more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Upshur County, a 73-year-old male from Mercer County, an 85-year-old female from Wayne County, and an 84-year-old female from Ohio County, bringing the state to a total of 436 deaths related to the virus.

Mingo County is now red on the WV DHHR County Alert System map. Wyoming County also remains red. Wyoming County has been in red on the map since Oct. 19. Wayne, Braxton, Monroe, Morgan and Berkeley counties are orange, while the map lists Marshall, Jefferson, Clay, Lincoln, Boone, Logan and Mercer counties are gold. All other counties remain green or yellow.

As of 10 a.m., Oct. 28, the WV DHHR reports 358 new COVID-19 cases with a daily percent positivity rate of 4.29%. The state has confirmed 23,064 total cases since the pandemic began, with a current cumulative percent positivity rate of 2.88%. Of the total, 4,557 cases remain active, up by 129 cases since Tuesday’s report from the WV DHHR.

Hospitalizations due to the virus continue to rise in West Virginia, with 226 people currently in the hospital, up four people in the last 24 hours. 83 of those are in the ICU and 27 are reportedly on a ventilator, according to the WV DHHR.

COVID-19 recoveries have topped 18,000, with 18,072 total recoveries reported. More than 1,300 people have recovered from the virus since Sunday, Oct. 25.

Health officials in the Mountain State have received a total of 747,304 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19.

Cases per county include:

Barbour (181), Berkeley (1,604), Boone (353), Braxton (65), Brooke (226), Cabell (1,427), Calhoun (35), Clay (62), Doddridge (71), Fayette (776), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (195), Hampshire (130), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (649), Jackson (386), Jefferson (599), Kanawha (3,650), Lewis (87), Lincoln (249), Logan (757), Marion (380), Marshall (329), Mason (175), McDowell (122), Mercer (748), Mineral (219), Mingo (600), Monongalia (2,307), Monroe (251), Morgan (150), Nicholas (183), Ohio (541), Pendleton (76), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (70), Preston (199), Putnam (879), Raleigh (798), Randolph (416), Ritchie (37), Roane (106), Summers (112), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (33), Upshur (263), Wayne (586), Webster (31), Wetzel (178), Wirt (53), Wood (591), Wyoming (285).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing will be available in the following counties:

Barbour County , 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV Braxton County , 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holly Gray Park, 41 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holly Gray Park, 41 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV Brooke County , 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brooke High School, 29 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV

, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brooke High School, 29 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV Cabell County , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered) Doddridge County , 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location,190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location,190 Marie Street, West Union, WV Harrison County , 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308) Kanawha County , 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., K-Mart Parking Lot, 6531 MacCorkle Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots and HIV testing offered)

, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., K-Mart Parking Lot, 6531 MacCorkle Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots and HIV testing offered) Lincoln County , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing) Logan County , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV Marshall County , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cameron High School, 2102 Blue and Gold Road, Cameron, WV 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

, Mingo County , 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Firefighters Lane, Chattaroy, WV

, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Firefighters Lane, Chattaroy, WV Monongalia County , 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., West Virginia University Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., West Virginia University Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV Monroe County , 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV Ritchie County , 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV Roane County , 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered) Taylor County , 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV Wayne County , 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV Webster County , 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glade Elementary Parking Lot, 25 Mill Street, Cowen, WV

, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glade Elementary Parking Lot, 25 Mill Street, Cowen, WV Wetzel County , 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)

, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department) Wyoming County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 29 in the following counties:

Berkeley County , October 29, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

, October 29, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV Boone County , October 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Van Fire Department, 45 Sydney Street, Van, WV

, October 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Van Fire Department, 45 Sydney Street, Van, WV Cabell County , October 29, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

, October 29, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered) Clay County , October 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

, October 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV Doddridge County , October 29, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

, October 29, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV Lincoln County , October 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

, October 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV Marion County , October 29, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

, October 29, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV Mercer County , October 29, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

, October 29, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV Mingo County , October 29, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

, October 29, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) Monroe County , October 29, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

, October 29, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV Putnam County , October 29, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

, October 29, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV Ritchie County , October 29, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

, October 29, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV Taylor County , October 29, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

, October 29, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered) Wayne County , October 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

, October 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV Wetzel County , October 29, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)

, October 29, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department) Wyoming County, October 29, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For testing locations, including drive-through pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.

