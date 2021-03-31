WV confirms more than 30 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is adding 34 previously unreported COVID-19 related deaths to the state’s total death toll.

With two newly-reported deaths, health officials say the total of deaths connected to the virus in the Mountain State is now at 2,676.

The WV DHHR confirmed the two newly-reported deaths of a 74-year-old female from Berkeley County and an 84-year-old female from Putnam County.

The confirmed previously unreported deaths include a 34-year-old female from Wayne County, a 78-year-old male from Tyler County, a 93-year-old female from Preston County, a 47-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year-old female from Pocahontas County, an 88-year-old male from Randolph County, an 87-year-old female from Ohio County, a 78-year-old female from Logan County, a 73-year-old male from Cabell County, an 89-year-old male from Wayne County, a 67-year-old female from Marshall County, a 93-year-old female from Mercer County, an 85-year-old male from Putnam County, a 78-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old female from Logan County, an 80-year-old male from Braxton County, a 92-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 56-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old female from Clay County, a 91-year-old male from Hardy County, a 79-year-old male from Mercer County, a 78-year-old male from Mineral County, a 56-year-old male from Upshur County, a 68-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old male from Putnam County, a 78- year-old male from Harrison County, an 81-year-old female from Boone County, a 68-year-old male from Hancock County, a 95-year-old female from Wood County, and an 86-year-old male from Monroe County.

WV COVID19 data for March 31, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials als reported 416 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 141,738 cases, and 6,278 of those remain active. Of the active cases, 237 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 80 patients in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,447,894 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.64% and a cumulative rate of 5.26%. A total of 132,784 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for March 31, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 313,427 people in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 498,588 people have at least received their first dose. West Virginians can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

According to the County Alert System map, Berkeley and Raleigh counties remain in red. Counties in orange include Kanawha, Hardy, Morgan and Jefferson counties.

The map shows Mingo, Putnam, Boone, Fayette, Pendleton, Wetzel and Ohio counties in gold, while Wayne, Jackson, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monongalia and Hampshire counties are in yellow. The remaining 34 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,686), Boone (1,744), Braxton (838), Brooke (2,063), Cabell (8,406), Calhoun (243), Clay (394), Doddridge (515), Fayette (2,994), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,169), Greenbrier (2,500), Hampshire (1,616), Hancock (2,631), Hardy (1,394), Harrison (5,156), Jackson (1,778), Jefferson (4,051), Kanawha (13,095), Lewis (1,103), Lincoln (1,357), Logan (2,943), Marion (3,934), Marshall (3,175), Mason (1,872), McDowell (1,412), Mercer (4,389), Mineral (2,646), Mingo (2,309), Monongalia (8,655), Monroe (1,017), Morgan (1,017), Nicholas (1,381), Ohio (3,842), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,720), Putnam (4,544), Raleigh (5,533), Randolph (2,465), Ritchie (640), Roane (526), Summers (728), Taylor (1,152), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,782), Wayne (2,750), Webster (447), Wetzel (1,169), Wirt (368), Wood (7,446), Wyoming (1,827),

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

March 31

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot,1623 Doe Run Road (parking lot), West Union, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wetzel/Tyler Counties

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Wetzel/Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For more information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, go to the WV DHHR website.