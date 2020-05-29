WV confirms new COVID-19 cases as number of recoveries continues to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed at 2.09%.

As of 10 a.m., on May 29, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 93,377 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,951 total cases, 1,241 recoveries and 74 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard now includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test, according to the WV DHHR.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 (listed as Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (290/11), Boone (10/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (168/4), Kanawha (218/2), Lewis (7/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (43/2), Mingo (6/1), Monongalia (121/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (18/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (126/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Webster (0/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

