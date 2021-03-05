WV confirms nine new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say nine more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,318 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old female from Logan County, an 83-year-old female from Webster County, a 76-year-old female from Monroe County, an 84-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 71-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 68-year-old male from Monroe County, a 60-year-old female from Jefferson County, and a 93-year-old female from Wood County.

WV COVID-19 data as of Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 287 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the state to 132,964 cases reported since March 17, 2021. 6,144 cases remain active in the state and 124,502 West Virginians have recovered. According to health officials, hospitalizations are up slightly with 200 people across the state in the hospital with the virus. Of those patients, 55 are in the ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

Health officials say 208,994 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 323,811 people in the state have received their first shot. West Virginians can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map for Friday, March 5. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 2,218,488 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 2.54% and a cumulative rate of 5.41%.

According to the County Alert System Map, Boone, Wirt, Webster and Hampshire counties are in orange. The map lists Jefferson, Berkeley, Hardy, Grant, Pocahontas, Wetzel, Wood, Fayette and Raleigh counties in gold and Mingo, Lincoln, Logan, Cabell, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler, Monongalia, Upshur and Mineral in yellow.

The remaining 32 counties are in green. No counties are red on the map.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,240), Berkeley (9,751), Boone (1,599), Braxton (780), Brooke (2,021), Cabell (7,880), Calhoun (231), Clay (382), Doddridge (469), Fayette (2,710), Gilmer (720), Grant (1,081), Greenbrier (2,422), Hampshire (1,551), Hancock (2,603), Hardy (1,277), Harrison (4,866), Jackson (1,674), Jefferson (3,666), Kanawha (12,201), Lewis (1,050), Lincoln (1,236), Logan (2,722), Marion (3,705), Marshall (3,029), Mason (1,780), McDowell (1,361), Mercer (4,241), Mineral (2,595), Mingo (2,143), Monongalia (8,129), Monroe (956), Morgan (936), Nicholas (1,192), Ohio (3,666), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,561), Putnam (4,253), Raleigh (4,797), Randolph (2,409), Ritchie (625), Roane (500), Summers (707), Taylor (1,095), Tucker (507), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,707), Wayne (2,634), Webster (325), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (360), Wood (7,129), Wyoming (1,751).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional, periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.