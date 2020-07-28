WV confirms two more COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting the state’s 107th and 108th deaths related to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Wood County and a 47-year old female from Berkeley County.

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 268,039 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus. Ther are 65 newly reported cases bringing the Mountain State to a total of 6,119 total cases, 140 of which are probable.

The total includes 1,628 active cases, 85 current hospitalizations, 4,381 recoveries, and 108 deaths.

The graph below reflects the state’s increase in cases per week.

Confirmed cases by county include case confirmed by lab test/probable case:

Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (600/22), Boone (68/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (51/1), Cabell (281/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (121/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (65/0), Hancock (86/5), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (165/1), Jackson (154/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (697/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (51/2), Logan (93/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (109/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (16/1), Mercer (108/0), Mineral (96/2), Mingo (104/2), Monongalia (824/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (26/1), Ohio (241/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (152/1), Raleigh (134/4), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (174/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).

