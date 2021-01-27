WV continues to rollout COVID-19 vaccines, fewer than 800 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has administered 95.2% of the 179,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine allotted as first doses. Of the 98,500 allotted as second doses, 46.8%, or 46,094 doses, have been administered.

WV COVID-19 vaccination data as of Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say West Virginians can now use the state’s vaccination portal to pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. People who have already been placed on a waitlist through a local health department or another medical provider will be integrated into this system and do not need to pre-register again, according to the WV DHHR. They say those who have received their first dose of the vaccine will also be integrated into the new system.

Health officials say 25 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 1,953 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old male from Doddridge County, a 77-year-old female from Wyoming County, an 86-year-old female from Mineral County, a 70-year-old male from Hardy County, a 91-year-old female from Brooke County, a 66-year-old male from Ohio County, a 69-year-old female from Cabell County, an 83-year-old female from Mercer County, an 83-year-old female from Wood County, a 78-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 70-year-old female from Cabell County, a 68-year-old female from Mineral County, a 74-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Cabell County, an 81-year-old male from Mason County, a 77-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 76-year-old female from Hardy County, a 56-year-old female from Upshur County, a 65-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 85-year-old male from Logan County, a 74-year-old female from Mason County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 87-year-old male from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 797 new cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 27. A total of 117,775 cases have been reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 23,571 remain active. Health officials say 550 people are hospitalized with 137 patients in the ICU and 63 on ventilators.

A total of 1,867,235 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 have been received by the state, with a daily percent positivity rate of 6.03% and a cumulative rate of 5.60%.

WV County Alert System map as of Jan. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, the 17 counties currently in red are Boone, Logan, Mingo, Wayne, Wirt, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Hancock, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkeley and Jefferson counties. McDowell, Fayette, Kanawha, Calhoun and Webster counties are in gold while Mercer, Summers and Lewis counties are yellow. Tucker County remains the only county in green on the map. The remaining 29 counties are in orange.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,084), Berkeley (8,702), Boone (1,402), Braxton (739), Brooke (1,878), Cabell (6,899), Calhoun (205), Clay (339), Doddridge (399), Fayette (2,334), Gilmer (560), Grant (965), Greenbrier (2,187), Hampshire (1,343), Hancock (2,438), Hardy (1,179), Harrison (4,351), Jackson (1,570), Jefferson (3,248), Kanawha (10,872), Lewis (812), Lincoln (1,113), Logan (2,322), Marion (3,228), Marshall (2,724), Mason (1,509), McDowell (1,201), Mercer (3,847), Mineral (2,450), Mingo (1,886), Monongalia (6,906), Monroe (872), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,023), Ohio (3,315), Pendleton (536), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,382), Putnam (3,753), Raleigh (4,022), Randolph (2,155), Ritchie (544), Roane (453), Summers (657), Taylor (980), Tucker (442), Tyler (557), Upshur (1,451), Wayne (2,308), Webster (242), Wetzel (977), Wirt (322), Wood (6,394), Wyoming (1,531).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.