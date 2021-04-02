WV continues to see rise in active COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Active cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State continue to rise, with that number reaching 6,642 as of Friday, April 2. Yesterday’s total number of active cases was at 6,499 and the number stood at 6,056 one week ago on Friday, March 26.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 420 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the state’s total to 142,653 cases since the pandemic began. Of the currently active cases, 244 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 81 patients in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.

WEst Virginia COVID-19 data for April 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says five more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, which brings the state to 2,688 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old male from Jackson County, an 83-year-old female from Putnam County, a 72-year-old female from Hancock County, a 79-year-old male from Fayette County, and a 94-year-old male from Harrison County.

The state has received a total of 2,470,989 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.48% and a cumulative rate of 5.25%. A total of 133,323 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map for April 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

A total of 342,851 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials say 518,543 people have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Raleigh, Berkeley and Jefferson counties remain in red. Orange counties on today’s map include Kanawha, Putnam, Wetzel, Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan counties.

The map lists Mingo, Boone, Fayette, Nicholas, Ohio and Mineral counties in gold and Wayne, Jackson, Clay, Greenbrier, Pendleton, Marion and Monongalia counties in yellow. The remaining 33 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,317), Berkeley (10,801), Boone (1,756), Braxton (840), Brooke (2,070), Cabell (8,426), Calhoun (247), Clay (407), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,050), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,179), Greenbrier (2,516), Hampshire (1,629), Hancock (2,634), Hardy (1,396), Harrison (5,171), Jackson (1,796), Jefferson (4,098), Kanawha (13,228), Lewis (1,108), Lincoln (1,361), Logan (2,951), Marion (3,953), Marshall (3,183), Mason (1,882), McDowell (1,420), Mercer (4,410), Mineral (2,662), Mingo (2,322), Monongalia (8,675), Monroe (1,025), Morgan (1,029), Nicholas (1,396), Ohio (3,870), Pendleton (668), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (620), Preston (2,722), Putnam (4,586), Raleigh (5,622), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (642), Roane (538), Summers (732), Taylor (1,156), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,791), Wayne (2,762), Webster (449), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (370), Wood (7,460), Wyoming (1,835).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monongalia and Preston counties in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

April 2

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-209 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Kanawha County

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Administration Building, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 43 Main Street, Cameron, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Heath Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Route 152, Wayne, WV

Webster County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For more information on further COVID-19 testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.