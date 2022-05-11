CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – A Salem man admitted, Tuesday, to defrauding more than 70 customers out of more than $500,000 through his contracting businesses, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Bradley Glaspell

Bradley Glaspell, the owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and Helping Hands Home Improvement, pleaded guilty in federal court to “Wire Fraud.” Glaspell falsely advertised his businesses on social media, claiming to be a licensed contractor when in fact he was not, according to Ihlenfeld. He required down payments for materials, but then failed to complete the work as promised and used the money he collected for his own personal expenses, Ihlenfeld went on.

The fraud committed by Glaspell totaled $542,000.

Glaspell’s victims were from Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia, and Washington and Fayette counties in Pennsylvania.

Glaspell faces up to 20 years in federal prison and fine of up to $250,000.

The investigation was led by the West Virginia State Police and the Internal Revenue Service and supported by the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. Numerous county prosecutor’s offices, sheriff’s departments, and police departments assisted with investigating the matter and the gathering of evidence.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Tuesday’s hearing.

In April, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that his office would be fining Glaspell related to the case.

Glaspell is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.