WV Corrections continues close watch on COVID-19 numbers at jail

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WVDCR) remains very watchful for signs of COVID-19 at its facilities, particularly at Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County, where several cases were reported this week.

Only one active case of COVID-19 was among inmates Friday, as two other inmates who tested positive were released on furloughs.

Seven employees, including contract workers, have also tested positive. They remain self-quarantined at home until they test negative and are medically cleared to return to duty.

All inmates and staff throughout the WVDCR have been issued cloth face coverings, made by fellow inmates through a collaboration between Correctional Industries and WV National Guard.