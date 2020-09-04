WV County Alert System shows second county in red zone

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says another county is now in the red zone on the County Alert System.

As of Friday, Sept. 4, Monongalia County now has a 26.78 rate of daily cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average. Monroe County remains in the red zone with a 31.21 rate, according to state health officials.

Counties in the red zone have “substantial community transmission” at 25 or more cases per 100,000 people. For schools, this means in-person instruction and all school-related activities will be suspended until the county maintains a yellow level on a seven-day rolling basis. Schools will move to remot learning and staff will continue essential student support services such as meals, student engagement and special education services.

Putnam, Kanawha, Wayne, Mingo, Logan and Mercer counties are listed in the orange zone as of Friday, Sept. 4.

