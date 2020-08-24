WV county reports first COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting Lincoln County’s first COVID-19 related death.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the death of a 59-year old man, bringing the Mountain State to a total of 179 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, the DHHR has confirmed 9,312 total cases of COVID-19, 175 of which are probable. 40 new cases have been reported since Sunday, Aug. 23.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (767), Boone (128), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (490), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (256), Jackson (190), Jefferson (324), Kanawha (1,225), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (439), Marion (208), Marshall (135), Mason (84), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,060), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (43), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (135), Putnam (247), Raleigh (325), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (101), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (227), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).

