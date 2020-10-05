WV couple indicted in connection with 2019 wildfires

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Division of Forestry officials say a couple from Emmons, WV, has been indicted on felony charges related to wildfires in February 2019.

Officials say Katie Jean Holstine and Lovell Ruben Holstine were each indicted Sept. 22 on one count each for “Setting Fires to Lands of Another” and Conspiracy after a grand jury determined probable cause for criminal charges.

WVDOF officials say the wildfires happened Feb. 27, 2019 in the Dartmont area in Boone County. The wildfires burned through 20 acres of forested land and 35.2 acres of non-forested land.

The WVDOF also reminds West Virginians the fall fire season began Oct. 1 and will continue through Dec. 31. During this time period, burning vegetative materials is limited to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all fires must be extinguished prior to 7 a.m. The organization says anyone who witnesses a crime or violation such as arson is asked to report it on the WVDOF website or call 304-558-2788.

