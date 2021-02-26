WV COVID-19 cases drop below 8,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped below 8,000 for the first time since Nov. 10. As of Friday, Feb. 26, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 7,800 active cases of the virus. The number of active cases has been dropping almost steadily since reaching its peak at 29,257 cases on Jan. 10.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 26, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 421 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 131,234 cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Of the active cases, 267 West Virginians are hospitalized with 62 patients in the ICU and 33 on ventilatiors.

The WV DHHR says one more person in the Mountain State has died in connection to COVID-19. Health officials confirmed the death of a 68-year-old female from Webster County. The state has recorded 2,291 deaths throughout the pandemic.

State health officials say they have received a total of 2,157,910 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.99% and a cumulative rate of 5.48%. The WV DHHR says 121,143 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

A total of 285,654 West Virginians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those 183,537 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated. West Virginians can pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

West Virginia still has no counties in red on the County Alert System map. Webster, Ritchie, Wetzel, Monongalia, Barbour, Grant and Hampshire counties are all listed as orange.

WV County Alert System Map for Feb. 26, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Counties in gold inlcude Mingo, Wayne, Lincoln, Boone, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Hardy, Morgan, Berkeley, Wirt and Wood counties. According to the map, Jefferson, Mineral, Preston, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Lewis, Gilmer, Roane Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, and Logan counties are in yellow.

The remaining 20 counties, including McDowell, Monroe, Summers, Mason, Jackson, Calhoun, Clay, Nicholas, Braxton, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton, Tucker, Taylor, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Tyler, Pleasants and Marshall counties are all in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,192), Berkeley (9,649), Boone (1,567), Braxton (772), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,769), Calhoun (229), Clay (376), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,644), Gilmer (710), Grant (1,062), Greenbrier (2,419), Hampshire (1,522), Hancock (2,588), Hardy (1,264), Harrison (4,817), Jackson (1,664), Jefferson (3,607), Kanawha (12,029), Lewis (1,032), Lincoln (1,219), Logan (2,686), Marion (3,655), Marshall (2,997), Mason (1,766), McDowell (1,348), Mercer (4,205), Mineral (2,575), Mingo (2,115), Monongalia (7,949), Monroe (945), Morgan (928), Nicholas (1,170), Ohio (3,619), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (589), Preston (2,528), Putnam (4,194), Raleigh (4,663), Randolph (2,383), Ritchie (621), Roane (602), Summers (701), Taylor (1,082), Tucker (499), Tyler (613), Upshur (1,678), Wayne (2,604), Webster (311), Wetzel (1,078), Wirt (353), Wood (7,014), Wyoming (1,738).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.