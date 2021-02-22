WV COVID-19 cases drop sharply; but concern about new variants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The number of active and new cases are dropping dramatically. In fact, no counties are listed as red, and 25 are listed as green on the state’s daily map.

On the other hand, the state confirms that three people in Monongalia County have now contracted what’s known as the U-K variant of COVID-19.

“We know these variants are important in causing potentially a little bit more easy spread than some of the COVID-19 viruses that we’ve seen in the past,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

But doctors say the two current vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are both very effective against the U-K variant . And, all other precautions like social distancing still apply.

“We want people to wear their masks, take it seriously, and it’s possible we will see more in the State of West Virginia,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

The discovery of the three variants came just a day after Governor Jim Justice eased restrictions on the number of customers in restaurants and stores, and students in schools.

“We’ve got to be fluid in what we do. We got to be able to pivot. And if things slide back, we may very well have to reinstate restrictions,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

In another development, Walgreens is delivering more vaccines to West Virginia this week, after last week’s bad weather prevented some shipments.

Governor Justice also announced today, that for the first time since mid-November, West Virginia has fewer than 9-thousand active COVID-19 cases.