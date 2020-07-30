WV COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State as the number of West Virginians hospitalized with the virus again edges closer to 100.

As of 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 275,284 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 6,374 total cases, 139 of which are probable. The total includes 1,622 active cases, 98 current hospitalizations, 4,640 recoveries and 112 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county include case confirmed by lab test/probable case:

Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (612/22), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (297/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (70/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (734/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (53/2), Logan (108/0), Marion (165/4), Marshall (116/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (19/1), Mercer (126/0), Mineral (102/2), Mingo (110/2), Monongalia (851/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (28/1), Ohio (243/0), Pendleton (34/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (149/1), Raleigh (149/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (44/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (219/11), Wyoming (18/0).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories