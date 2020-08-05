Coronavirus Updates

WV COVID-19 cases rise by more than 100

West Virginia

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The state reports no additional deaths in the past 24 hours, following a record high death toll reported yesterday.

As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, the WV DHHR confirms the state has received 302,443 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 108 newly confirmed cases, bringing the state’s total to 7,159 total cases, 151 of which are probable.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State includes 1,817 active cases, 115 current hospitalizations, 5,218 recoveries and 124 deaths.

Confirmed cases by county include case confirmed by lab test/probable case: 

Barbour (30/0), Berkeley (643/27), Boone (92/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (353/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (134/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (88/1), Greenbrier (88/0), Hampshire (75/0), Hancock (102/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (203/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (843/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (75/0), Logan (162/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (51/0), McDowell (47/1), Mercer (173/0), Mineral (114/2), Mingo (151/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (262/1), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (8/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (200/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (54/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (192/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (24/0).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

