WV COVID-19 cases spike again; more deaths reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says testing will be ramped up again in the Mountain State , after the highest one-day positive total.

Some of that may be due the 11-thousand tests that were done statewide Thursday, also a one day record. While there is concern about the spike, there is also a potential upside. When you find those infected and quarantine them it can eventually stop the spread.

“What we want to have happen naturally, is just common sense to me. That if we can identify the ones that are asymptomatic, then we can absolutely stop the spread. Absolutely these numbers will come down,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

To that end, we’re told massive testing like the multiple events on Thursday will be the rule.

“So in order to identify them, and to keep them from unknowingly infecting many other people, then large scale testing is so important,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Only Doddridge County is red, but six counties are orange. They include Mingo, with 63 new cases this week, including at schools.

“We’ve got to get to those contacts and make sure that those individuals are isolated and that we hold that spread down,” said Bill Crouch, WV Secretary of DHHR.

The National Guard announced Friday that long time member and civilian staffer Toney Colagrosso had died from COVID-19.

“The Governor announced the state plan for distributing vaccines has now been sent to the Centers for Disease Control for approval. It will be implemented, if and when, a COVID-19 vaccine is produced,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

