WV COVID-19 cases surpass 7,200

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 cases are rising by more than 100 for the second consecutive day in the Mountain State, bringing the state’s total number of cases to more than 7,200.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 118 new COVID-19 cases. The state has received 307,255 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 7,277 total cases, 154 of which are probable.
The total includes 1,823 active cases, 123 current hospitalizations, 5,330 recoveries and 124 deaths.
Confirmed cases per county include, case confirmed by lab test/probable case:
Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (647/28), Boone (95/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (358/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (137/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (96/1), Greenbrier (88/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (103/4), Hardy (56/1), Harrison (206/1), Jackson (160/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (863/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (79/0), Logan (176/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (125/3), Mason (53/0), McDowell (48/1), Mercer (174/0), Mineral (114/2), Mingo (154/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (34/1), Ohio (262/3), Pendleton (57/1), Pleasants (9/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/22), Putnam (177/1), Raleigh (203/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (194/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (230/12), Wyoming (29/0).
