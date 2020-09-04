WV COVID-19 cases top 11,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say 192 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia today have brought the state’s total to more than 11,000 cases since the pandemic began.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also reports six additional deaths due to the virus.

Health officials confirm the deaths of an 88-year old woman from Logan County, a 76-year old man from Kanawha County, a 97-year old woman from Mingo County, an 84-year old man from Logan County, a 73-year old woman from Kanawha County, and an 81-year old man from Kanawha County.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, the WV DHHR says the state has received 448,720 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with 11,037 positive cases and 243 deaths. The total includes 2,344 active cases, 152 current hospitalizations and 8,450 recoveries.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (34), Berkeley (819), Boone (151), Braxton (9), Brooke (98), Cabell (564), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (9), Fayette (377), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (126), Hardy (75), Harrison (287), Jackson (208), Jefferson (378), Kanawha (1,582), Lewis (36), Lincoln (124), Logan (511), Marion (224), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (331), Mineral (146), Mingo (266), Monongalia (1,294), Monroe (127), Morgan (40), Nicholas (56), Ohio (292), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (323), Raleigh (386), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (34), Summers (21), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (280), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (318), Wyoming (70).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories