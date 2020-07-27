WV COVID-19 cases top 6,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State has now surpassed 6,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 5 p.m., July 27, 2020, the state has received 265,892 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 55 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 6,054 total cases, 141 of which are probable.

The total includes 1,616 active cases, 85 current hospitalizations, 4,332 recoveries and 106 deaths.

There are currently 85 daily confirmed hospitalized cases from the virus.

There are currently 37 daily confirmed cases in the ICU from the virus.

There are currently 10 daily confirmed cases connected to a ventilator from the virus.

The graph below reflects the state’s increase in cases per week.

Confirmed cases per county include, case confirmed by lab test/probable case:

Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (598/22), Boone (68/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (49/1), Cabell (277/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (118/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (64/0), Hancock (84/5), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (163/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (694/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (50/2), Logan (92/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (107/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (16/1), Mercer (91/0), Mineral (96/2), Mingo (102/2), Monongalia (822/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (26/1), Ohio (229/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (149/1), Raleigh (132/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (174/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).

