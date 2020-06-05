WV COVID-19 death toll climbs above 80

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 1.96%.

As of 10 a.m., June 5, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 108,002 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,113 total cases, 1,425 recoveries and 82 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female, an 88-year old male and a 52-year old male, all from Jefferson County. “We mourn with these families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” says Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (325/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (230/3), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (46/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

