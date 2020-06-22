WV COVID-19 death toll reaches 90

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 1.68%.

As of 5 p.m. June 22, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 153,393 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,571 total cases, 1,726 recoveries and 90 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 73-year old male from Mineral County. “We extend our sincere condolences to this gentleman’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (83/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (262/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (152/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories