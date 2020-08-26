WV COVID-19 death toll rises to 190

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state health officials confirm three additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Mountain State, bringing the state to 190 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports the deaths of a 61-year old woman from Logan County, an 87-year old woman from Ohio County, and a 72-year old woman from Mercer County.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, the WV DHHR says the state has received 409,429 confirmatory lab results with 145 newly confirmed cases, bringing the state to a total of 9,540 positive cases. The total includes 1,749 active cases, 143 current hospitalizations, and 7,601 recoveries.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (777), Boone (131), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (501), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (195), Gilmer (18), Grant (138), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (259), Jackson (194), Jefferson (332), Kanawha (1,281), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (134), Mason (91), McDowell (72), Mercer (284), Mineral (131), Mingo (222), Monongalia (1,072), Monroe (91), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (254), Raleigh (331), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (232), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (297), Wyoming (55).

